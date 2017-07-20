Emily Ratajkowski has always been extremely confident about her body. She reinstated the fact in her recent photo shoot where she went topless, hiding her assets with her hands. Posing for the cover of Allure, the 26-year-old model stripped down to her bikini bottoms and a thong.

The brunette bombshell showed off her curves in the elaborate and raunchy photo shoot. The actress oozes of sex appeal as the photographer captures her sultry side in the shoot.

Sharing a few pictures on her Instagram account, the actress released the cover of Allure where she is seen wearing a sports bra topped with a Kangol style hat. In another picture she shared online, the sizzle diva looked like she just got out of a pool as she posed in a drenched state wearing a blue bikini under a denim jacket.

In another picture, the breathtaking model posed in nothing but a pair of high-waist jeans. She is seen covering herself with her hands. Tying her hair up, the diva looked away from the camera and showed off her bling earrings.

She was also clicked wearing a nude pair of bikini panties under a brown sweater, showing off her naval and bosoms. In the attire, she used a heavy statement neck piece that hung between the unzipped sweaters. She topped the look with knitted long winter cap that matched her long jacket.

ALLURE. Thank you to the incredible team who made this cover special ✨ @allure @studio_jackson @diane.kendal @alexwhiteedits @oribecanales and @ninjarosworld !!

She topped the pictures with a sizzling shot where the model almost bared it all in the end of the shoot. Wearing a beaded thong, the actress flaunted her toned body for the magazine.

@allure A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Emily also spoke to the magazine about her sexuality during the shoot.

"It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts. When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, over sexualised images. I found my sexuality and my identity. I found empowerment through that," Emily told Allure.