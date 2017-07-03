Emily Ratajkowski is unapologetic about the way she lives her life. She loves to flaunt her body on social media and is okay with people criticising her for being overtly sexual as well. But one thing she still doesn't comprehend is why people have an issue with her breasts.

The model claimed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia that she has lost work because of her breasts.

"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy'. It's like an anti-woman thing, people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big," she said.

"What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares?" she continued.

Last year, Ratajkowski attracted the wrath of television personality Piers Morgan after she was featured in a nude photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar.

"Do you want me to buy you some clothes? You look freezing," he tweeted her. She responded: "@piersmorgan thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press."

She also made headlines earlier that year when she posed naked alongside Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian for a mirror selfie.

"The whole idea is that when Kim takes a nude selfie, she's just seeking attention. That's not the issue. A woman can be seeking attention and also make a statement. They don't need to be mutually exclusive,' she told Harper's Bazaar at the time.

