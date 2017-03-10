Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has recently been seen flaunting her incredible bikini body as she soaked up the sun on a beach.

The Gone Girl actress showed off ample cleavage as she hit the beach donning a racy white two-piece bikini.

The 25-year-old model put her curves on show as she posted a couple of pictures on social media. Her sexy pictures sent her fans into a frenzy as the actress also suffered a nip slip. Being aware of the slight disaster, she was seen adjusting her bikini.

While spending the day with her boyfriend Jess Magid, the actress relaxed on the sands in Malibu. She took to Instagram to share her racy bikini pictures taken by her boyfriend. She simply captioned it — "finally" and a sun Emoji.

In another picture, the brunette beauty simply put her washboard abs on display while wearing her big beach hat.

Finally ☀️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Although the slight nip slip won't cause much trouble as the actress is quite popular for posing topless with reality star Kim Kardashian. She had also appeared nude on the cover of famous fashion magazines.

The model turned actor rose to fame after going topless in Robin Thicke's infamous video for Blurred Lines, in which she danced around with fellow models wearing just nude thongs.

? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

With over 11 million followers, the British-born model is an Instagram sensation. Besides starring in Gone Girl, she has also acted in the TV series titled The Spoils Before Dying.