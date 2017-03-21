Model Emily Ratajkowski has recently travelled to Mexico. However, she has not forgotten to treat her fans with an array of racy snaps.

The 25-year-old star flashed some serious skin in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit flashing her side-boob and her shapely bottom. She captioned the snap: "Someone got a sunburn".

Sun-burnt Ratajkowski also teased her fans by putting her peachy bum on display in another Instagram picture which she later removed.

However, the model turned actress recently shared a completely naked photo of herself on Instagram soaking up the sun while relaxing in the water. Apart from that, Ratajkowski flaunted her toned abs in another picture while posing in a khaki-coloured bikini.

The Gone Girl star recently featured in the latest DKNY campaign which showed the 25-year-old taking her Jack Russell terrier for a walk through New York City. She managed to turn up the heat in a two-piece outfit and a pair of boots in the video.