On one hand, where New York City just witnessed the Ball Drop at Times Square, fans' jaws dropped on Instagram when Emily Ratajkowski shared a new photo on the platform.

Days after the diva posted a video wherein she was seen topless, Emily took the photo-video sharing social media platform by storm when she posed for her New Year's Eve photo baring her cleavage.

Stepping into 2018 with flawless style and confidence, Emily set Instagram on fire when she posted a photo wearing a black sheer top. Ditching the bra in this cold temperature, the diva shared the raunchy picture and informed fans that she is ringing in the New Year in New York.

The lacy outfit gave fans an eyeful of her assets while the design of her sheer outfit covered modesty. Her brunette locks fell off her shoulders while she held on to one strand for the pose. Emily chose to keep her look rather simple with no accessories to match her attire.

She captioned the picture: "NYC NYE"

NYC NYE A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Fans thronged to the comments section to praise the diva. "I bet, all men nearby struggled to keep an eye contact with you, even in spite of such beautiful eyes," read a comment. "2018 about to be real good," commented another fan. "Mesmerizing and astonishing gorgeous woman," added another.

Emily's raunchy post comes days after she took Instagram by storm with her topless video. The 26-year-old wore a pair of smart glasses and strategically covered up her cleavage with her folded arms while she played with the camera.

In the topless video, she let her all her tresses brushed her bare shoulders while an array of gold jewellery adorned her.