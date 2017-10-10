Emily Ratajkowski never shies away from flaunting her toned curvalicious body on social media platforms. Numerous times, the model has left little to the imagination through her bikini-clad photos and teased fans with her almost nude pictures.

Her recent Instagram photo is another hot teaser for fans and this time it comes all the way from Morocco. The 26-year-old shared a raunchy semi-nude picture on the platform to give fans an eyeful.

Also read: Emily Ratajkowski bares it all for LOVE magazine photo shoot

The Blurred Lines star sported only a thong and covered her modesty with a loosely hung kimono, going against the dress code set by the Moroccan hotel she was put up in. According to the rules set by La Mamounia Marrakech, guests should follow "an elegant dress code in all public areas," Mail Online reports.

Ratajkowski still went ahead and did the raunchy photoshoot to highlight not only her sensual body but present the beautiful interiors of the hotel as well.

"Merci Marrakech, you are amazing," she captioned the picture online as she stood by an arched doorway. Putting forward a leggy display, the actress was completely topless under the blue kimono.

The risqué photoshoot has drawn much praise from fans online. As soon as the picture was shared online, Instagram users took to the comments section to share their reactions. "Holy! That's a sinful view... *biting knuckle so hard*" a fan commented. "Super awesome doorway and jealous of it as well," wrote another.

Merci Marrakech, you are amazing ??@lamamouniamarrakech A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

The new picture comes days after Ratajkowski teased fans with another topless picture. Seen covering her bosoms with the help of her hand, the model was again seen posing in just thong like bikini bottoms with the sun kissing her barely covered body.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Oozing with confidence, the Gone Girl star recently addressed the issue of breast becoming over-sexualised. Talking to Allure, she said, "It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts. That's when I realized how f**ked our culture is. When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images. To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,' she said.

"If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn't mean she's not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman's choice, and it makes her feel good, then that's great. Good for her," she told the magazine.