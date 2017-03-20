Emily Ratajkowski has never shied away from parading her bikini body, but this time she chose to forgo her bikini to flaunt her naked body on social media. The model-cum-actress posted a completely naked photo of herself on Instagram that shows her soaking up the sun while relaxing in water.

Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski's bikini pictures

Ratajkowski, who is holidaying in Mexico, showed off her curvy figure on Instagram by posting sexy photos from her holiday. Earlier, she flaunted her toned abs in a sexy khaki bikini.

She stripped fully nude in a rock pool, flashing her backside and revealing her side-boob. She captioned the image, "La Sirena." The photo immediately went viral and garnered more than 779,081 likes in less than 12 hours.

Talking about how she keeps herself fit and healthy, Ratajkowski told Elle, "For me it's always about trying to consistently maintain a fit and body-conscious eating schedule so three days before I'm not like, Oh my God, I have a bathing suit shoot I have to do."

"I'm very lucky genetically that I don't have to work super hard and freak out over my diet. It's about balance. For example, like right now I'm talking to you and eating an almond croissant, but for lunch I'll probably go light and have a salad or whatever."

Ratajkowski, who shot to fame with Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video, works as a model and actress. After working with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl, she now have two movies lined up for this year.