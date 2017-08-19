Emily Ratajkowski is known for showing off her curvaceous figure in skin-tight outfits. The 26-year-old American beauty turned up the heat again in a crop top during an outing with boyfriend Jeff Magid in Los Angeles on Friday, August 18.

The model-turned-actress exhibited her incredible curves in a gold bandeau blouse that was paired with torn jeans and matching espadrille wedges. She accessorised the outfit with a gold chain, a pair of hoop earrings and several rings.

The brunette beauty was spotted walking on the streets with her beau, who donned a white t-shirt and a pair of black trousers that was accompanied with sleeveless denim blue jacket. The couple were romantically linked by the tabloids in December 2014, reported Mail Online.

Although Ratajkowski does her best to remain slim, the actress recently revealed that she never compromises with food. While interacting with Jimmy Kimmel, she admitted that she eats a lot.

@studio_jackson A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

"I'm not someone who cooks. I'm someone who eats...a lot. You should see my refrigerator. It's pretty insane. I have a relationship with Postmates. It's basically Indian food, Thai food, and preferably when I'm horizontal in bed. I've had people come over and watch me eat and then say, like, "I've lost all respect for you," she said.