Emily Ratajkowski seems far from being shy when it comes to putting her assets on display. The model-actress donned another beautiful plunging black dress while attending the Paris Couture Fashion Week on July 4.

Ratajkowski attended the gala in a very revealing gown designed with metallic strips which accentuated her assets. According to The Sun, Ratajkowski's dress looked identical to Elizabeth Hurley's infamous safety pin dress.

Hurley wore the black-coloured Versace dress with two thigh-high slits at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994. The actress' revealing outfit had become the talk of the town as it was designed with some oversized gold safety pins.

Emily's black gown resembled the dress to an extent as it featured two thigh-high slits along with metallic strips that hold together with her cleavage. The 26-year-old's toned legs set pulses racing as she attended Vogue Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week held at the Palais Galliera.

This comes after her controversial interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia in which she said that she faced discrimination in her acting career because of her large b**bs.

The actress who rose to fame for her role in Gone Girl and appearance in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines told Bazaar, "There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy.' It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big."

The young actress has posed topless several times for many popular magazines. While baring it all for Harper's Bazaar US, she said, "When Lena Dunham takes her clothes off, she gets flak, but it's also considered brave."

"When Justin Bieber takes off his shirt, he's a grown up. But when a woman who is sexual takes off her top, it plays into something."