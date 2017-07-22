After showing off her sexy body, posing topless for Allure Magazine, Emily Ratajkowski has attempted the boldest move in the book. She recently ditched her clothes to pose nude for LOVE Magazine. Confidently, exposing her slender figure for the camera, the model put her perky assets on display.

Days after Aquaman actress Nicole Kidman posed in a red bold outfit, Ratajkowski stripped down for the LOVE camera and honestly, she looks fiercely hot in the photo shoot.

Sporting a short wig with bangs, the 26-year-old was seen clicked naked in two shots. In the first picture she shared, the gorgeous diva is seen leaning on a table to put her bosom and her booty on display.

She accessorised her photo shoot with a pair of statement earrings and a necklace.

In the second picture, there was nothing that held the brunette back. In the black and white picture, the model is seen leaning forward, with her forearms on the table as her booty stood out.

Taken by Patrick Demarchelier, Ratajkowski shared both the images on her Instagram. Following the social media platform's nudity rules, she tactically placed emojis to cover her private parts.

To compensate for her nude pictures, Emily covered it all up with a leather jacket and turned towards the dark side with a little gothic inspired makeup.

Annnd all suited up! Thank you, what an absolute dream!@thelovemagazine @patrickdemarchelier @kegrand A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

While many loved the confidence the actress oozed in the pictures, a few called out for her jaw-dropping slender figure. Fans suggested Emily to "Eat something," "Eat more," "Eat a cheeseburger," and even expressed that she is extremely skinny.

Having faced these criticisms often, Ratajkowski clarified in one of her past interviews to Elle that she eats regularly and she relishes meat dishes. "For me, it's about feeling good about what you eat. I do love turmeric and beet juices. It's so L.A., you can't avoid it," she told The New York Times.

"But I don't have a trainer, and I don't really go to the gym. I go on long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. That's about it. I'm just not a crazy fitness person. I'm definitely an outlier in the industry," she added.