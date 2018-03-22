Emily Ratajkowski decided to ditch the idea of clothes during her recent getaway with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple has been holidaying at the remote Amangiri Resort, Utah, where the dress code was evident – no clothes allowed.

The newly-married model shared a few pictures from the recent getaway posing nude for the husband's camera. In the first picture she shared, she was seen lying naked by the pool with just a mustard hat as a prop in the shoot while the sun kissed her bare body.

Revealing her curves, the hat hid her face from the sunlight while she used her hands to cover her modesty. The diva's toned body was on full display in this shot.

Take me back A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

Assumingly shot on the same day, Emily posed naked yet again but she let the camera capture her sexy curves better in this picture. With the hat now placed on her head, the activist's side pose revealed her assets, with her curvy derriere jutting out and the sun kissing it.

Emily maintained her trademark pout for the picture while one of her hands covered her bosoms. She captioned the sizzling picture, "Posing for my husband like."

Posing for my husband like A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT

Previously, the activist shared a topless picture where she was wearing the bikini bottom from her swimwear line. During her trip, Emily teased her followers with several pictures of herself nude in the pool and bathing tub.

Morning in the desert A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 6, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Off all the stunning nude and bikini-clad pictures, there was one exception shot wherein the 26-year-old was seen with clothes on (barely). In the picture, the Gone Girl actress is seen wrapped in a pair of white shirt and pants.

? #betterbyDL @dl1961denim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

But she made sure her 16 million followers knew she had ditched the bra for the day as the outfit revealed her cleavage.

In February, Emily surprised (or rather shocked) everyone when she announced she was a married woman now. She announced her nuptials via Instagram and introduced followers to her producer husband.