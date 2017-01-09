It came natural for Turkish military to toot its horns over air strikes on ISIS strongholds in Syria, claiming the lives of 22 terrorists.

What was slightly eyebrow-raising is the praise for Russian air strikes on the same group near the town of al-Bab, the epicenter of the Turkish military operation- codenamed Euphrates Shield.

Over the last few weeks relations between Russia and Turkey, strained after the shooting down of a Russian Su-24M by Turkish air force F-16s on November 24, 2015, have thawed.

But what conspired the change? The obvious answer is the closed-door diplomacy talks between the two sides; but there's more to it.

Western Europe was united in their condemnation of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown following the failed military coup against his regime. The quick shift from decrying the coup plotters to bemoaning Erdogan's lack of "disproportionate reponse" put the president in a spot.

Then of course was that ol' chestnut of Erdogan setting back the process of integrating Turkey into the EU. That's a stick that has long been used to beat Turkey into toeing the European line, and in the past it has worked, to varying degrees. But not any more.

In Russian President Vladimir Putin, it seems Erdogan has found an unlikely kindred spirit, in terms of working principles at least: An inherent distrust of the West; a dislike to its often patronising tone when dealing with non-EU nations; and of course its complete inability to act when called upon, especially in the Syrian conflict.

Europe, and by extension the outgoing Obama administration, never bought into Turkey's vilification of the Kurdish separatist movement (in fact, the Kurds have been pivotal in America's own battles with ISIS).

The Kurds are widely regarded by the Turkish government as a group of thugs and terrorists looking to make territorial inroads under the guise of fighting ISIS.

Whether it is true or not is besides the point. Putin is listening. Putin understands. Putin agrees. Kautilya wrote: "The enemy of my enemy..."

To call NATO, the European Union and the US, the enemy of Turkey and Russia may be overstating the truth, but that's the perception, and as we all know in the age of Donald Trump, perception counts for everything.

An alliance between Russia and Turkey, along with the situation in Eastern Ukraine, the Crimea, and the simmering rumours in the Baltics, mean that Europe could soon find itself hemmed in by countries and governments linked with an increasingly hawkish ideology, unafraid to use the stick while eating the carrot themselves.

For Europe that means only one thing, call in the Americans. With Donald Trump set to take office later in January, and already using the Twitter nuclear option, the cavalry might not arrive on time...if at all.

Radio Bremen reported that 87 US army tanks, howitzers and other assorted armoured vehicles are headed to Poland and from thence onto the Baltic states.

NATO and the US claim it a continuation of operation Atlantic Resolve — the build-up of forces in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Poland -- ostensibly to prevent further Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

But there is a situation emerging on Europe's Southern front as well – the traditional soft underbelly – and while currently veiled by the dust of human carnage in Syria and further afield in Iraq, it isn't going anywhere soon.