Over the years, many alleged sightings of Elvis Presley have been reported, since rumours claimed that the King of Rock and Roll faked his own death to escape fame. Conspiracy theorists recently averred that the legendary singer was spotted near his home on his 82nd birthday last week.

Fans are claiming that the singer visited his Graceland home on his birthday (January 8). The photo, which went viral, shows an overweight man with white hair and beard wearing a baseball cap. According to a Daily Mail report, the Elvis lookalike old man was spotted on the front lawn of Graceland during a cake-cutting ceremony on January 8.

The rock singer died in 1977 at the age of 42 following a heart attack. Millions of fans have blamed Elvis's doctor, George Nichopoulos, for prescribing him barbiturates that led to his death.

Since the appearance of photo on the Facebook page Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive, fans are being sceptical about the uncanny resemblance between the overweight old man and the late singer. They have also pointed out that three security men in the black were trying to safeguard the 'music legend'.

One fan said,

"Must be our Elvis. The bodyguards are so obvious. Wish I was there so much. I would have noticed him."

While another fan wrote on the page:

"I did notice that man at a few points during the video and wondered if it was him. I thought, he's hiding in plain sight again. The people next to him probably have no idea."

However, some fans were convinced that the Elvis lookalike man in the photo is the late singer's twin, Jesse Garon Presley. Check the picture posted in the group below.