Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be the luckiest man out there as he gets to enjoy the first ride on the highly-celebrated fully-electronic compact sedan, the Tesla Model 3. The first production model of the car (in black with bigger 19in wheels) has now been gifted to Musk by Ira Ehrenpreis (Tesla investor and board member) on his 46th birthday.

Musk has recently shared the pictures of the new Tesla car with auto-lovers across the world through his official Twitter handle. According to the tweet, the commercial production of the Tesla car is expected to begin two weeks ahead of schedule while the first batch of 30 units will be shipped to customers by July 28.

Tesla is expected to roll out another 1,500 Model 3 cars by September with the production rate expected to reach 20,000 vehicles per month by December.

Check out Musk's tweet on first production model 3 of Tesla (below):

First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017

Here are some of the salient features of Tesla Model 3: