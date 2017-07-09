Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be the luckiest man out there as he gets to enjoy the first ride on the highly-celebrated fully-electronic compact sedan, the Tesla Model 3. The first production model of the car (in black with bigger 19in wheels) has now been gifted to Musk by Ira Ehrenpreis (Tesla investor and board member) on his 46th birthday.
Musk has recently shared the pictures of the new Tesla car with auto-lovers across the world through his official Twitter handle. According to the tweet, the commercial production of the Tesla car is expected to begin two weeks ahead of schedule while the first batch of 30 units will be shipped to customers by July 28.
Tesla is expected to roll out another 1,500 Model 3 cars by September with the production rate expected to reach 20,000 vehicles per month by December.
Check out Musk's tweet on first production model 3 of Tesla (below):
July 9, 2017
First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017
Here are some of the salient features of Tesla Model 3:
- It is a five-seater car capable of commuting 215 miles (346Kms) on a single charge. It comes with sporty looks and has an acceleration potential of zero to 60 miles per hour in barely six seconds.
- A fleet of mobile service trucks will be deployed to cater to emergency repairs and servicing of these Tesla cars. The charging points for the Tesla electric cars are expected to reach the 10,000 mark by end of 2017, which is further expected to double up by the year 2018.
- The Tesla Model 3 is expected to cost around Rs 22,61,000 (US$35,000) and it will be one of the first few cars to include a barren dashboard, with the exception of LCD touchscreen at the centre.