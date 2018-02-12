There were rumours that cricketer Hardik Pandya is dating Kapil Sharma's heroine and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram recently. Why were these speculations going on, one may ask? Well, the buzz started in December last year when Elli attended Hardik's brother, Krunal Pandya's wedding. And later she was also seen at a party organized by Shikhar Dhawan's wife, Aesha, for their daughter, Rhea's 13th birthday.

Talking to a leading daily, Elli said, "Let them [people] be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I'd just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I've never gone out and clarified [them]. Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can't do much to stop these rumours. People have such strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, 'Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something'."

Elli remembers how once media wrote about her 'secret boyfriend', she said, "That was when my brother was in town and we were coming out of a restaurant after dinner around Christmas. And the next day, rumours were all over that Elli has a secret boyfriend. Come on. We both literally died laughing reading all that."

Talking about her family, Elli told the publication, "I share a close bond with them, and they know the truth of whatever is happening in my life. So, I am not worried. In fact, my dad has always taught me to ignore such things, and laugh at them as most of the times, these stories are absolutely cooked up. When I was a teenager, I used to say that I am married to God. In fact, I used to wear a ring on my ring finger so that guys won't try to hit on me thinking that I am engaged. And if anyone asked, I would say, 'Yeah, I am engaged to God'."