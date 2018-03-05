The affair of Bigg Boss fame Elli AvrRam and cricketer Hardik Pandya is not a secret anymore. The Mickey Virus actress and the Indian all-rounder were caught and clicked together at the Mumbai airport on Monday (March 5).

When Elli and Hardik arrived at the airport, they were photographed hugging each other in the car before the cricketer stepped out of the vehicle.

Elli, who opted to stay inside the car, tried her best to hide her face from the photographers who probably must have kept the burst mode on their camera to get a glimpse of the actress. And they succeeded in acquiring it, defeating the actress' desperate attempts.

The photograph was posted by Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

The rumors of them dating started doing the rounds in the tinsel town when Elli was spotted at Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's wedding in December last year. Elli was seen bonding with other cricketers' wives during the ceremony.

And like any other rumored couples, Elli had also decided to remain tight-lipped when she was asked about the rumors.

Without completely denying it or accepting it, Elli had told Hindustan Times, "Let them [people] be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumors, I'd just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I've never gone out and clarified [them]."

Maintaining that she doesn't want to talk about her personal life, Elli had added, "Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can't do much to stop these rumors."

We saw how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge surprised everyone with their secret wedding and engagement ceremonies in the past.

We wonder if Elli and Hardik will follow the footsteps of their newly-married friends. As they say, there is no smoke without fire. Wink.