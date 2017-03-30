Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's divorce rumours have started doing the rounds again. The latest rumours suggest Portia is not happy with Ellen's drinking habit and it has caused a serious trouble between the two.

Also Read: Ellen Degeneres-Portia de Rossi: Talk show host does not want wife to work?

According to reports, concerned family and friends could force Ellen into rehab due to her drinking problem. This report came after Ellen on her show said Portia rushed her to a hospital after she took a fall.

"Portia [de Rossi] and I were coming home from a dinner party. We were at the door, the dogs were so excited to see us, and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door, and I fell into the door, and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong. Portia drove me to the hospital — to the emergency room," Ellen said in the March 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

RadarOnline also claims Ellen needs help and she needs it now. And while she played it down on her show, it is no laughing matter for her friends and family. "She can joke all she wants about this, but it's not funny. And this could spell the end of her marriage," the source said.

A source close to the couple also told the tabloid that Portia is not happy with her and they even had a fight after Ellen put her lavish Santa Barbara estate for sale for $45 million. "de Rossi was very unhappy about the sale of the spectacular property, which sits on roughly 17 acres of land in the prestigious Montecito, Calif., area," the source said.

Earlier, there were reports that Ellen's bossy nature is affecting Portia's career. However, the report was debunked by Gossip Cop.