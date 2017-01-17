It looks like celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have finally found a massive mansion in Australia. DeGeneres and de Rossi are reportedly planning to move to Australia and they have shown interest in a $5.8 million property.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who are currently living in Los Angeles with three dogs and cats, have requested a private tour of a property at Victoria's Mornington Peninsula. According to real estate agent Greg O'Shea, the $5.8 million mansion is named Nirvana.

The agent said he decided to get in touch with the couple after reading about their relocation plan in the news. He approached their team regarding Nirvana and they apparently loved the property.

"Their manager got back to me saying they are interested in the property, and that when they come to Australia, they want a private tour of it. I've been told around February or March," the real estate agent told Australian website Domain.

The said property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two powder rooms, three garages, and a theatre room and sits over 20 hectares of land with picturesque views, the tabloid reported.

"Believe or not, they already know about the property. I don't know how. Maybe they are looking in that particular area," he said, adding, "It is a really impressive piece of real estate. There is nothing that comes close to it there."

Speculations were rife that DeGeneres and de Rossi wanted to relocate to Australia over Christmas to save their marriage. An Australian magazine quoted a few sources as saying that the couple wants to relocate to work on their marriage, but looks like they were just rumours. Also, it doesn't look like that the couple will move to the country anytime soon, as DeGeneres and de Rossi both have work commitments.