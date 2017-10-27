Ellen DeGeneres is known as the queen of comedy and hilarious clapbacks at basically anything that's ridiculous and worth a joke. She's known for her wit and humour when it comes to making jabs at racist, sexist words or actions of celebrities.

Which is also probably why when she posted a particular birthday message for Katy Perry on Twitter, the daytime talk show host received quite a lot of backlash as the joke was deemed sexist by many.

On October 25, pop sensation and Dark Horse singer Katy Perry turned 33 and like most celebrities wishing that star on her big day, Ellen took part in the Tweet-storm too. In her casual witty manner, she posted, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons!"

Attached to the message was a picture of Ellen gawking at Katy's breasts with her mouth wide open. Even though Katy and Ellen are claimed to be friends, this earned massive outrage from Twitter as people believe this was hypocritical.

Ellen, who is quick to call out people on their hypocrisy, was slammed saying that if a man had posted this, or even stared at Katy's breasts with mouth agape like hers, he would have been labelled a creep, but it's all fine because Ellen is a woman.

While most of this outrage came as an effect of the current Hollywood scenario, ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke out, people have taken the chance to shade Ellen for this tweet after being such a vocal critic in the #MeToo movement.

People also responded with trending hashtags such as "ellenweinstein" and "doublestandards" and some even called her a "pig." Actor Michael Rapaport responded to the tweet claiming that "the world would stop" had a man tweeted this.

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, claimed that if this similar tweet had come from a man, Ellen would have been the one leading the "cries of 'SEXIST PIG!'"

"This is not a male thing or a female thing, it is not a Hollywood or political thing, this is a human thing," Ellen had shared as her monologue on the #MeToo movement, adding, "and it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world and we are all the same. We all want the same thing, we want respect, love and kindness."

This was Ellen's tweet

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

And now, people are using those very words to label her a hypocrite.

If a DUDE said this the World would stop https://t.co/I4rOKmIplI — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of 'SEXIST PIG!' https://t.co/lgXNX82Nk8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2017

Not appropriate, regardless of gender. I'd be offended if this tweet was about me on my birthday. — Janet (@janetcwalsh1) October 25, 2017

How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that's right she is lesbian. #unreal — Jeremy Rist (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017

Ellen Degenerate. I'm So over the in your face gay/trans/WHATEVER crap #Done — Dr. FeelGood (@_Dr_Feelgood) October 25, 2017

#ellenweinstein because its okay for her to objectify women cuz shes a lesbian. — Koggom (@koggom) October 26, 2017

So offensive 2 millions of women sexualized & assaulted all over world! If this is "friend thing" text 2 her-don't post it! HYPOCRITE #metoo — ???????? (@WSW4DJT) October 25, 2017

Such open vulgarity! Doesn't suit your stature, Ellen. But then decent conduct is only a wish in Hollywood. ?? — Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) October 26, 2017

Yet some other believed that people are just blowing things out of proportion..

How the heck are people getting mad at this. Its a literal reference to Katys own lyrics. Its an innuendo people cmon. — David #ConMenRDW (@MarioPrtyAnimal) October 26, 2017

Not even Ellen can joke around with a friend of hers without being accused of violating the social justice warrior code. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 26, 2017

So many people taking offence on Katy Perry's behalf? It's not your choice to decide if Katy should deem this inappropriate, it's hers! — Annie (@PinkWorm) October 25, 2017