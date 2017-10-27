ellen
Ellen DeGeneres (M) with wife Portia diRossi (L) and Katy Perry (R).Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Ellen DeGeneres is known as the queen of comedy and hilarious clapbacks at basically anything that's ridiculous and worth a joke. She's known for her wit and humour when it comes to making jabs at racist, sexist words or actions of celebrities.

Which is also probably why when she posted a particular birthday message for Katy Perry on Twitter, the daytime talk show host received quite a lot of backlash as the joke was deemed sexist by many.

On October 25, pop sensation and Dark Horse singer Katy Perry turned 33 and like most celebrities wishing that star on her big day, Ellen took part in the Tweet-storm too. In her casual witty manner, she posted, "Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It's time to bring out the big balloons!"

Attached to the message was a picture of Ellen gawking at Katy's breasts with her mouth wide open. Even though Katy and Ellen are claimed to be friends, this earned massive outrage from Twitter as people believe this was hypocritical.

Ellen, who is quick to call out people on their hypocrisy, was slammed saying that if a man had posted this, or even stared at Katy's breasts with mouth agape like hers, he would have been labelled a creep, but it's all fine because Ellen is a woman.

While most of this outrage came as an effect of the current Hollywood scenario, ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke out, people have taken the chance to shade Ellen for this tweet after being such a vocal critic in the #MeToo movement.

People also responded with trending hashtags such as "ellenweinstein" and "doublestandards" and some even called her a "pig." Actor Michael Rapaport responded to the tweet claiming that "the world would stop" had a man tweeted this.

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, claimed that if this similar tweet had come from a man, Ellen would have been the one leading the "cries of 'SEXIST PIG!'"

"This is not a male thing or a female thing, it is not a Hollywood or political thing, this is a human thing," Ellen had shared as her monologue on the #MeToo movement, adding, "and it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world and we are all the same. We all want the same thing, we want respect, love and kindness."

This was Ellen's tweet

And now, people are using those very words to label her a hypocrite.

Yet some other believed that people are just blowing things out of proportion..

