Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and as expected, questions and exchanges sparked were interesting, to say the least. Kelly was on the show to discuss her upcoming NBC morning show, "Megyn Kelly Today" and like most spicy conversations these days, Trump came up.

Ellen, in her signature nonchalant way, fronted Kelly with the question, "Would you have him on your show?" The 59-year-old show host was referring to the President.

The 'yes' Kelly answered with was quite emphatic, resulting in a dubious response from Ellen. She asked "Really?". Kelly explained she "wouldn't say no to the sitting President of the United States." She also reiterated, saying "Absolutely not," and asked Ellen if she would, to which the answer was a crisp and bold no.

The studio audience went crazy, cheering and clapping for Ellen's straight cut answer. The two talk show hosts smiled at each other right before Ellen went on to explain why she wouldn't have Trump on her show.

"He is who he is,", Ellen started off saying. "And he has enough attention. And he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across. There's nothing I'm going to say to him that's going to change him, and I don't want to give him a platform because it validates him. And for me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way."

"And I can't have someone who I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally, as a gay woman, but to the world. He's dividing all of us. ... I don't want him on the show."

As is clear, she harbours no love or admiration for the President. Which only takes us back to her supportive tweet post-Election Day results, thanking Hillary Clinton for her bravery.

Thank you @HillaryClinton for your speech and for your endless bravery. We are stronger together. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2016

That was neither the first instance nor the last, where she was vocal about her in general active dislike for the President. Back in January, she had addressed Trump screening Finding Dory at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, on her show, saying: "Over the weekend, on Friday, the president gave an order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States, including people with green cards. Then on Saturday, the president screened Finding Dory at the White House. I don't get political, but I will say that I am against one of those two things."

Later, Matt Lauer had also fronted her with the question why Trump would never be on her show. Ellen's answer was something akin to her recent one. She said, "Because I'm not going to change his mind," adding that the President is "against everything that I stand for."

While she's in full swing with the liberals, her recent explanation has set quite a few right-wing supporters on full blast. Tomi Lahren, a 25-year-old political commentator, slammed Ellen calling her an elitist "Hollywood liberal".

"These Hollywood liberals, they're so elitist. She actually thinks by having Donald Trump, the president of the United States, on her show, she's giving him a platform," Lahren said. "Hello, Ellen, he's the president of the United States, you're not giving him anything.

"It's amazing to me they still repeat these talking points: Donald Trump is so dangerous, he's a horrible president. Give me your evidence, Ellen, I'd love to hear it," she added.

Fellow commentator Britt McHenry also slid in her input and took things a little further by calling out Ellen for having Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian on her show. "She's had Miley Cyrus on her show several times, who's boasted about the drugs she's used and gyrated on the MTV stage," said McHenry. "Does Ellen admire that? Kim Kardashian...we all know her past. Does she admire that?"