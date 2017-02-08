- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Elizabeth Warren reads 30-year-old letter on Facebook live after being sent out of US senate
Mr. President, Mr. President, Republican majority leader Mitch McConell interrupted Liberal Democratic Elizabeth Warren as she was reading a 30-year-old letter by Martin Luther King Juniors wife, Coretta Scott King. However, this wasn’t going to stop her reading the letter, which she did just outside the door on Facebook live.
