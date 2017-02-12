One of the most dangerous places for any WWE wrestler to be in is the Elimination Chamber and that's exactly where the first pay per view of February is going to be, with the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona set to host the event. After Royal Rumble failed to live up to its expectations, a lot will be expected from the Elimination Chamber.

Also read: WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 schedule: Matches, TV guide, date, time, venue

There will be three titles on the line at Elimination Chamber but the most anticipated match of the night will no doubt be when John Cena will step into the Elimination Chamber to defend his WWE Championship.

John Cena along with AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt will enter the most dangerous match in the WWE in the hopes of winning the WWE championship. All eyes will be on AJ Styles as he will be looking to win his WWE Championship back after he lost it to John Cena at Royal Rumble. Bray Wyatt is another favourite to win this match because if he wins he could go on to face Randy Orton for the title at WrestleMania 33.

The next title defence sees the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line and the defending champions American Alpha will take on the teams of Heath Slater and Rhyno, Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze), The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso), The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) and The Vaudevillains (Aiden English and Simon Gotch) in a Tag Team turmoil match.

Initially The Hype Bros (Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley) were set to fight for the WWE SmackDown Championship after they won a battle royal to become the number one contenders for the title but after the match Zack Ryder injured his knee and required surgery thus forcing them to drop out of the match.

The final title on the line is the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as Alexa Bliss will defend her title against Naomi. Naomi will be really confident leading up to this after she pinned Bliss twice first at Royal Rumble where she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella and then on the following episode of SmackDown in a Tag Team match.

Despite Naomi getting the win over Alexa Bliss twice in the past, Bliss is still the favourite to retain her title and having been beaten by her she will be eager to show why she is the champion.

Two more women singles matches are on the cards as Nikki Bella is set to take on Natalya and Becky Lynch is set to take on the returning Mickie James. At Survivor Series, Bella was initially supposed to captain team SmackDown but she was attacked before the match started and Natalya took her place as captain and later Carmella revealed that Natalya was the one that attacked Nikki Bella.

After Nikki Bella's team defeated Natalya's team at Royal rumble in a six-woman tag team match, Daniel Bryan scheduled a match between the two at Elimination Chamber to settle their differences.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will be looking for revenge against Mickie James who cost her the WWE Women's SmackDown title when she took on Alexa Bliss in a steel cage match on SmackDown.

The final two matches of the night see Dolph Ziggler in a 2 on 1 handicap match and he will face off against Apollo Crews and Kalisto and Randy Orton will take on Luke Harper who has been having a feud with Orton ever since the duo lost the Tag Team Championship. In the Pre-show match, Mojo Rawley will take on Curt Hawkins.

Where to watch

The 2017 Elimination Chamber is set to start at 7 p.m. ET (12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST [Monday)] on 12th February.

TV and Live Streaming Information

India: TV: Ten 1 HD, Ten 2 (Highlights only)

UK: TV: Sky Box office

USA: TV: PPV

Canada: TV: PPV

Live Streaming: WWE Network

Live updates: Twitter