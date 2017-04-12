Asian elephants are aware of their bodies, scientists from the University of Cambridge have said. They are able to recognise their bodies as obstacles to success in problem-solving, further strengthening evidence of their intelligence and self-awareness.
Elephants are aware of their own bodies
- April 12, 2017 14:30 IST
