Electric two wheelers are here for a while. Despite it being priced competitively, making no carbon footprints and silent, electric two wheeler industry is still struggling at the infancy stage. One of the reasons for the downfall is the boring design complemented by unreliable quality.

However, the scenario is going to drastically change since many new models are in pipeline from India. Three upcoming electric two-wheelers have already made headlines for their desirable looks and features they offer. These three two-wheelers deserve to have special mention as they will shake up the segment and will be a headache for other automakers for their perfection. Check out the details.

India's first premium electric motorcycle T6X by Tork Motors

Tork Motors, a Pune-based electric bike start-up launched T6X, India's first premium electric motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs 1.25 lakh in September 30. The company is currently accepting bookings and deliveries are yet to begin. T6X will be introduced in three markets of Pune, Bangalore and Delhi initially.

Powered by lithium ion batteries, the T6X can get to top speed of 100kmph. The motorcycle runs 100km on a single charge when plugged to a 15A power socket. The battery can be charged upto 80 per cent in an hour and full charge in two hours. Tork Motors also claims the battery life will last up to 80,000 to 1,00,000km, depending upon the usage.

The T6X is loaded with new features such as on board navigation, storage, cloud connectivity, full digital display, quick charge and superior acceleration. It also boasts of safety features like ABS, CDS, anti-theft and, geo fencing and daytime running lamps.

India's first electric superbike from Emflux Motors

Emflux Motors, a Bengaluru-based technological start-up is currently developing India's first electric sports bike. The outfit claims that the proposed model will be a technologically advanced, unique, high-performance electric motorcycle with emission-free transport for commuters. It will draw power from a lithium Ion battery. With instant acceleration, the electric motorcycle will go from 0 to 100kmph in under 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 170 kmph, with commuting range of 200 km. The time to charge 0-80 percent will be in less than 36 minutes from a DC fast charge station.

Emflux intends to complete the prototype and showcase it at the Auto Expo 2018. It will be a limited edition bike with just 200 to be produced at an estimated price of around Rs 5 lakh.

Ather S340 premium electric scooter

Unlike usual electric scooters with uninviting design, Ather S340 comes with a touchscreen dashboard, which integrates cloud-based data, disc brakes and LED lights that respond to ambient light conditions. Powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, the new electric scooter is built around a hybrid aluminium chassis. It has a range of up to 60km and a top speed of 72kmph and the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. Ather Energy claims the battery pack of the new scooter has a life for 50,000 km.