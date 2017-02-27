Polling in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starts in a matter of hours. This phase is yet another test of the the mettle of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance in general and Rahul Gandhi in particular, because the Assembly constituencies under his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi will see voting in this phase.

A total of 52 Assembly constituencies will see polling in the fifth phase of the UP polls, with nearly 1.82 crore people voting to seal the fate of 607 candidates. Interestingly, the SP has fielded 43 of those candidates, while the Congress has fielded 14, ensuring that they clash in some constituencies. Given that they have an alliance in place, this move may not have been such a good idea, because it will divide votes and give political rivals a better chance at winning.

Voting is all set to begin at 18,822 polling booths at 7 am, with farmer welfare and the current law-and-order situation being the two biggest issues that should determine which way the electorate swings. Other issues like development – or promises thereof – are expected to help swing the fence-sitters.

Catch all the live updates of the fifth phase of the UP elections here:

4 am IST: Voting is all set to begin across 18,822 polling stations at 7 am. The Election Commission (EC) has made strict arrangements for smooth polling. Security is tight to ensure that no untoward incident mars polling, while arrangements have also been made to replace non-functioning electronic voting machines.