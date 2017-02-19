The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held from 7 am on Sunday, will see 826 candidates contesting for 69 seats across 12 districts of the state. The districts include — Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Hardoi, Kannauj, Kanpur rural, Kanpur city, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Auraiyya and Sitapur.

More than 2.41 crore eligible voters, including 1.31 crore men, 1.10 crore women and 1,026 voters from the third gender, are expected to cast their votes. The Election Commission has set up 25,606 polling stations at 16,671 centres for the elections in the third phase.

In 2012, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had won 55 of the 69 seats in the Assembly which makes this election a litmus-test for the party which has seen a split of sorts lately with a public feud between father-son duo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh. Mulayam, who founded the party 25 years ago, has not campaigned this time due to the fallout.

The chief minister's hometown Etawah has the maximum number of candidates at 21 contesting for a single seat while Haidergarh has the minimum number of candidates — three — contesting for a seat. Lucknow Central and Lucknow West have 17 candidates each, while 20 candidates each are contesting for Assembly seats from Farrukhabad and Bhojpur.

Lucknow Cantonment will see what could be a fierce contest between Aparna Yadav, Mulayam's younger daughter-in-law, and BJP's senior politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who recently quit Congress and joined the Narendra Modi-led government.

Here are the live updates:

4 am IST: Voting is expected to start at 7 am. Almost all arrangements have been made by the EC to ensure smooth polling.