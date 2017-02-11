The first of the seven phases of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Saturday (February 11). Around 2.6 crore voters will exercise their franchise in 26,823 polling booths across 73 constituencies in this phase to decide the fate of 839 candidates. The state has a total of 403 Assembly seats.

As the elections get under way, International Business Times, India, brings to you the live updates of the events that unfold throughout the day:

4 am IST: Heavy security arrangements have been made for polling in nearly 27,000 polling booths across 73 constituencies in the first phase of polling.

The BSP has fielded candidates in all 73 seats, as has the BJP. The CPI has candidates in five seats, the CPM in four, the Congress in 24, the RLD in in 57, and the SP in 51. There are 291 Independent candidates, while 261 have been categorised as "Registered but unrecognised."