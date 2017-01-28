Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah on Saturday, January 28, released the party manifesto ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February. UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath were also present when Shah released the manifesto in Lucknow.
Shah, while addressing supporters in Lucknow, said that all "efforts will be made to ensure that Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya under constitutional provisions" if the BJP comes to power in the elections.
"BJP is going to win the UP Assembly Elections and the construction work of Ram Mandir will start as per Indian law. Efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under constitutional provisions," Shah said at the function.
The BJP's focus in this election remains on development, education and lawlessness in the state. The party is hoping to cash in on the internal rift in the Samajwadi Party between father-son duo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
The motto of BJP's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, titled 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare), is 'gunda mukt Uttar Pradesh — bhrashtachar mukt Uttar Pradesh.'
Here are the 19 things in the BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh:
If voted to power, BJP will:
- Ensure that Ram Temple is constructed under constitutional provisions.
- Set up Rs 150 crore fund for agricultural development in the next five years. Farmers will be provided up to Rs 2 lakh insurance for free under 'Deen Dayal Suraksha Beema Yojana' scheme.
- Pay all dues to sugarcane farmers within 120 days.
- Ask Muslim women about their views on triple talaq and then, accordingly, put its opinion before the Supreme Court. "We will safeguard their rights," Shah said.
- Provide landless labourers with Rs 2 lakh as life insurance.
- Shut down all slaughter houses and no new ones will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh.
- Provide zero percent loans to small and marginal farmers.
- Form teams at district levels to check "exodus" of people due to communal tension. "We will release a white paper as soon as we come to power to see how many people have left in the mass exodus in Kairana," Shah said.
- Provide 90 percent of jobs to local youth and also end corruption during recruitment in government jobs
- Provide 24-hour power supply in the state with cheaper rates for the poor.
- Set up food processing parks.
- Put all goons and culprits back in jail within 45 days.
- Distribute laptops and 1GB data for free for a year.
- Launch 108 ambulances, establish 25 new medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals in the state. Six AIIMS Hospitals will also be set up.
- Set up three women's police station in each districts of the state.
- Increase pension for widows to Rs 1,000.
- Introduce special monitory schemes for girl child, while an Anti-Romeo Dal will protect college and school going girl students from goons.
- Set up Rs 500 crore scholarship fund and waive fees up to graduation level for meritorious students.
- Provide free education up to class XII. No interview will be conducted for students of class III and IV.