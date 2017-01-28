Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah on Saturday, January 28, released the party manifesto ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February. UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath were also present when Shah released the manifesto in Lucknow.

Shah, while addressing supporters in Lucknow, said that all "efforts will be made to ensure that Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya under constitutional provisions" if the BJP comes to power in the elections.

"BJP is going to win the UP Assembly Elections and the construction work of Ram Mandir will start as per Indian law. Efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under constitutional provisions," Shah said at the function.

The BJP's focus in this election remains on development, education and lawlessness in the state. The party is hoping to cash in on the internal rift in the Samajwadi Party between father-son duo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

The motto of BJP's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, titled 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare), is 'gunda mukt Uttar Pradesh — bhrashtachar mukt Uttar Pradesh.'

Here are the 19 things in the BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh: