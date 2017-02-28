Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj courted controversy yet again when he said that there was no need to bury the dead and that the country should have a law that bans 'kabristan.' He also said that there should only be crematorium grounds across the country.

This statement by Maharaj, who is a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech at an election rally in Fatehpur, where he said: "Agar kabristan me bijli hai to shamshaan me bhi honi chahiye. Agar Ramzan mein bijli aati hai, to Diwali me bhi aani chahiye, bhedbhav nahi hona chahiye (If there is electricity in the graveyard and during Ramzan, it must also be available in a crematorium and during Diwali. There should be no discrimination)."

Maharaj said that he does not agree with what PM Modi said in his speech. Burial grounds or 'kabristan' take up a lot of space and agricultural land, and "if entire land goes into making a burial ground for Muslims, then where will India's farmers go?" "Where will the crops grow? How will farming take place? Islamic nations across the world do not have kabristan. They cremate the dead," he added.

Maharaj also said that there are 3.5 crore 'sadhu sanyasi' in the country among whom the custom is to bury and not to cremate. "Sabki samadhi lage to kitni zameen jayegi (Imagine how much land would be required if they asked for a mausoleum of their own). There are 20 crore Muslims in the country. If everyone wants a grave, where will space be found in India?" he said.

Maharaj also requested PM Modi to bring into force a law that has no place for a kabristan across the country and that the custom of cremating the dead be applied to all religions be it Himdu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. "A cremation ground takes you to the door of heaven and salvation. Politicians do not let Hindu, Muslims. Sikhs and Christians to live as one. Let them perform the funeral ceremony together," the BJP MP added.

Can Maharaj's remarks be detrimental to BJP's political campaign in Uttar Pradesh?

Maharaj's comments at this point of time when the Assembly elections are going on in Uttar Pradesh could prove detrimental to BJP's chances of winning the polls in the state. His comments also violate the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which clearly states that politicians cannot indulge in discrimination based on caste or religion to attract or influence voters.

In January, the Supreme Court had also ruled that political parties cannot seek votes in the name of religion, caste, race, community or language. Former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur had clearly stated that the ethos of the Constitution must be maintained by keeping the assembly polls a secular exercise.

"Religion has no role in electoral process which is a secular activity... Mixing religion with State power is not permissible while freedom to practice profess and propagate religion of one's choice is guaranteed. The State being secular in character will not identify itself with any one of the religions or religious denominations," the bench comprising seven judges had said.