Miss BumBum 2015 Suzy Cortez is head over heels in love with FC Barcelona magician Lionel Messi. Why should the stunning beauty therefore be shy of sharing the photo of one of the best assets in her body, yet again, to Messi, this Christmas 2017.

The 30-year-old Argentine footballer, who got married to childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo this year in a gala wedding ceremony in Rosario, remained on the scoresheet as Barcelona recorded a stunning 3-0 win against arch-rivals Real Madrid in a completely one-sided El Clasico on Saturday December 23.

The calendar year, therefore, ends on a high note for Messi and his team.

Cortez, who has bragged about her immense love for Messi by sharing stunning and too-hot-to-handle pics of her bums since time immemorial, took to Instagram again to gift the perfect Xmas gift to Messi.

Her voluptuous butt cheeks have left us with a dropped jaw! Also...the club jersey of Messi being used as a swimsuit has also left us wondering...

"Messi Christmas! We won at the Bernabéu 3-0 and the best in the world Messi really made 526 goals in all of European leagues," Cortez, the Brazilian swimsuit model, captioned the pic.

The Miss BumBum competition is a well-known beauty pageant in Brazil, which believe it or not, awards the best-looking butts.