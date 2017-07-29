The season hasn't even started yet, but we already have an El Clasico coming our way as Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the International Champions Cup 2017 in Miami on Saturday.

Both the clubs are touring the US at the moment and the piece de resistance of the pre-season tournament comes in the shape of this El Clasico.

Going into the new season, as it always is, Real Madrid and Barcelona will be favourites to win whatever title is on offer, and it will be interesting to see which of the two giants look more prepared for the new campaign.

Real Madrid, who are reportedly close to completing a world record move for French striker Kylian Mbappe, have had the more settled summer, owing to the fact that there hasn't been too many doubts over the futures of their star players.

After it looked like Cristiano Ronaldo might want to leave, initially, the Portuguese has committed his future to the club, although the 32-year-old won't play a part in this pre-season El Clasico, as he continues his recovery from playing in the Confederations Cup.

Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi, though, will be a part of this big match in Florida, even if questions remain over the future of Messi's Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to PSG, with certain reports suggesting the record transfer could be completed next week, and doubts over his future only increased when he stormed off from a training session after clashing with new signing Nelson Semedo.

Barcelona, as big a team as they are, will struggle to replace someone like Neymar, and how the Brazilian plays, if he does, on Saturday will be a keen point of interest.

"As we have all been saying, the sooner this is cleared up the better for all of us, Neymar included," Luis Suarez said of the uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian superstar. "He'll give his explanation in good time and we just have to support him with whatever decision he makes.

"But what his team-mates want is for him to stay. It is a pleasure to play with him and would be a shame to lose him."

Any El Clasico, even one in pre-season, is big, and Andres Iniesta is looking forward to making an impact. "It's a bit strange to play Madrid in the preseason and so far from home," Iniesta said. "It's all part of our preparations and it'll be a nice game and a special one too because it's a Clasico.

"I hope we put on a great show, considering the stage of the season we are at. It's all about getting into our rhythm and gaining confidence."

When and where to watch live

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is set to begin at 8pm local time, 1am BST, 2am CET, 5.30am IST (next day). TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Spain: TV: TV3 and Cuatro.

UK: TV: Premier Sports.

USA: TV: ESPN 2. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia, Middle East, North Africa, France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.