The social media engagement is of paramount interest, these days, when it comes to sport. Thus, there is no surprise to see the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram devising new strategies to engage with fans more during the match days.

After emojis of cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and more have been released on Twitter for the full length of IPL 2017, it is now the turn of the footballers to have special emojis beside their names.

With one of the greatest football derbies in the world -- the El Clasico 2017 -- taking place this Sunday April 23, time has come for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to have special edition emojis.

All you need to do is hashtag their names and surprise...pops out their emoji! And no, the emojis won't only come to action on Twitter during the two-hour duration of the match on Sunday, but they have become active from this moment itself!

Quite a few superstars from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona -- from Sergio Ramos to Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema -- have gotten their emojis. However, Gareth Bale and Neymar misses out!

List of players with their emojis

REAL MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos

BARCELONA - Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique