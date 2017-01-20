El Chapo extradition not related to Trump inauguration, says Mexico law chief

  • January 20, 2017 15:30 IST
    By Reuters
Mexicos deputy attorney general says the extradition of drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman to the U.S. has nothing to do with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president....despite Trump saying he would kick El Chapos ass.
