Days after Diljit Dosanjh won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for Udta Punjab, the Bollywood producer, Ekta Kapoor, has announced that the Punjabi superstar will feature in the first ever Punjabi superhero movie. Titled Super Singh, the movie will be produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner and will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Anurag Singh.

The poster of the Punjabi production was released recently by Kapoor and Dosanjh on their social media handles and is scheduled to release in June 2017. It is around the same time last year that Dosanjh's first Bollywood venture, Udta Punjab, released where he was seen donning a cop's role. The actor will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's next production, Phillauri. The film is slated to release on March 25.

Bollywood has imported talent from Punjabi cinema in form of musicians, lyricists and singers. Many actors also shifted their base from Punjab to concentrate on their Bollywood careers. However, it is refreshing to see that Dosanjh is attracting Bollywood production houses to Punjab.

It is clearly because Dosanjh is a bankable Punjabi star. The Punjabi actor has a number of hits under his name. In 2016 alone, the Urban Pedu (as he calls himself) has three blockbuster hits under his belt – including Ambarsariya, Sardaarji 2 and Udta Punjab. Apart from that, Dosanjh and Anurag Singh's combination has worked best for the Punjabi industry as the duo has given hits every time they have collaborated.

The Singh and Dosanjh collaboration are credited to have churned out the biggest blockbuster of Punjabi cinema, Jatt and Juliet 2, with the box office collections touching Rs 43.7 crore. The two have also worked together on the hit film, Punjab 1984, that was appreciated by celebs outside the Punjab film industry including Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt.

The combination of Singh and Dosanjh would be complete if Kapoor decides to rope in Neeru Bajwa, a popular Punjabi actress who has been an important part of Dosanjh's career as she has been the lead for most of his hit movies, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2 and Sardaarji.