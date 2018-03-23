Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen from Baaghi 2 has been at the receiving end of trolls ever since the makers of the film released it online. While Salman Khan tried to support his Race 3 co-star by praising her dance number, Anil Kapoor has also come forward in support of the actress.

As Fernandez was getting mercilessly trolled on social media, Kapoor took to Twitter to shower praise on the actress and her item number.

He wrote, "What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit's footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeen. [sic]"

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan also took to Twitter to support Fernandez and wrote, "Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo ! [sic]"

Ek Do Teen song from Baaghi 2 is a recreated version of Madhuri Dixit Nene's iconic dance song by the same name from her 1988 classic Tezaab.

But many fans were left disappointed after watching Fernandez' version and accused the makers of ruining the classic song by remaking it.

Tezaab director N Chandra called the new version of Ek Do Teen totally crass and a sex act. He is even planning to take legal action against the makers of Baaghi 2, reports said.

Madhuri Dixit Nene had extensively supported the remake of her iconic song Tamma Tamma featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. But the actress is yet to react on Fernandez's version.

Nene's silence has stirred rumors that she was upset over the new version of the song.