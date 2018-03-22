Baaghi 2's new 'item song' Ek Do Teen starring Jacqueline Fernandez hasn't been received well by the audience. Social media users say that the makers have ruined the classic Madhuri Dixit number from the movie Tezaab.

Tezaab director N Chandra is unhappy and plans to take action against Baaghi 2 makers. He said the new version is totally crass and a sex act.

And amidst this controversy enters Salman Khan. While Jacqueline is being trolled massively on the internet, Salman thought his tweet might change the thinking. He wrote: "Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo ! [sic]"

Like really?

Tiger Shroff reacted on the controversy as well. He said: "I thought that was expected though. When you do a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma'am. Nobody can match up to her. Let's put that out there and make it clear. That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing. He was a dancer in the original song with Madhuri ma'am. So that being said, in no way we were trying to blow our trumpet. That's not the idea. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma'am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen."

Disha too spoke about the new version of Madhuri Dixit's song. She said: "No, it's doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It's got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can't compare it to Madhuri ma'am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It's nothing even close to her. It's a modern remix for the people who were probably not even born in that era."

Tezaab director had said Tuesday: "She (Saroj Khan) came to me and said, 'Have you seen what they're doing to our Ek Do Teen number?' I had no clue. Saroj ji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she will take legal action against it. I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden... Saroj ji and I are definitely taking action. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act!"

Baaghi 2 is an upcoming action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. The film is scheduled for release on March 30.

On the professional front, Jacqueline is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Remo D'Souza's Race 3, that will also star Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. They duo were earlier seen in Kick.