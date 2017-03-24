Eirc Dier urges England fans to show support in the right way at Wembley

Eirc Dier urges England fans to show support in the right way at Wembley Close
England star Eric Dier has called on fans to be respectful when they host Lithuania on Sunday. The 23-year-old also revealed how the attack in Westminster affected him personally.
loading image
IBT TV
Theresa May: ‘This was an attack on free people everywhere’
Most popular