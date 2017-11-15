Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has bagged prestigious EICMA's most beautiful bike award for a record ninth time. Panigale V4 was adjudged the Queen of the Show at the thirteenth edition of the "Vote and Win the Most Beautiful Bike of the Show" competition organised by Italian magazine Motociclismo.

Despite facing a tough competition from a host of new entrants, the new Ducati superbike won by a considerable margin with 61.17 percent of the total votes cast and more than 16,000 auto aficionados rooting for it.

On Sunday, Julien Clement, senior designer of the Ducati Design Center and Panigale V4 project, received the award on behalf of Ducati. This was a befitting end to an intense week that featured exhibits and activities that brought over 600,000 visitors to EICMA 2017. The increase in attendance from 2016 was a confirmation of the positive trend and love for bikes from a growing base of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Ducati Panigale V4

The superbike gets a V4 engine, closely derived from the Desmosedici of the MotoGP. It makes 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 124 Nm at 10,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter.

The new Panigale V4's standard equipment includes Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper, quick control selection and automatic switch-off of turn signals.

It features riding modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and auto tyre calibration.