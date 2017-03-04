With the La Liga title chase getting tighter and tighter with every passing game, Real Madrid will want to pile the early pressure on Barcelona and Sevilla by getting the better of Eibar on Saturday. They will have to do it without their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, however.

The advantage of playing early on the weekend is that you can make a statement to the rest of your title rivals and put the pressure on them to put up a similar result.

Real Madrid have had to scrap away over the past few matches in the La Liga, and this match could prove to be no different, with Eibar in really good form at the moment.

When to Watch Live Eibar vs Real Madrid is set to begin at 8.45pm IST, 4.15pm CET, 3.15pm GMT, 10.15am ET.

Eibar currently lie seventh in the table and are in contention for a place in Europe for next season, so there's plenty at stake for the home team as well.

"We hope to put in a good performance at Ipurua, play 90 great minutes," Real Madrid manager Zidane said. "As with all games, we know the challenges that lie in wait at this ground, it is a tough place to go.

"We depend on ourselves and are not looking for excuses. We know what training hard and fighting in each game can get us. The results have not gone our way lately but the important thing is that we give 100 percent."

Scoring goals could be a problem for Real Madrid in this match, with Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata all out of this game. Ronaldo, who scored two goals to rescue a point in Real's last game, did not train on Friday and has been ruled out through injury, while Bale and Morata are suspended.

"He wasn't feeling 100 percent and that is why he did not train," Zidane said. "All of the games are important, but the key thing is that the players do well.

"I have to make decisions and some players will be left out and others on the bench. If we want to win La Liga, we cannot drop points, playing every three days we will need to rotate."

Where to Watch Live

India: TV: Sony Six and and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Spain: TV: Movistar and Bein La Liga.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 5. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Go.

USA, Canada, France, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Middle East, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.