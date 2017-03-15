Despite Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal unclear, the Frenchman is still identifying possible transfer targets for next season with Eibar's Florian Lejeune reportedly on the list. The 25-year-old has been really impressive for Eibar this season as they sit at the eighth place on the La Liga table and reports say that Wenger has given Arsenal the go-ahead to sign him.

Reports from Spain say that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Frenchman on multiple occasions this season. They have been really impressed with his performances and are desperate to get him to the Emirates stadium.

Prior to joining Eibar, Lejeune had signed for Manchester City from Spanish second team Girona, but he could never break into the first team. After being loaned back to Girona for a season, Manchester City decided to sell him to Eibar and he has really gone on to make a name for himself in the La Liga since then.

When Arsenal signed Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia for £35 million last summer, everyone thought their defensive issues were over considering how he formed such a strong partnership with Laurent Koscielny. However, Arsenal's defence continues to give away goals and continues to make a lot of unnecessary mistakes.

While a lot of people might not be too happy that Arsenal and Wenger have once again decided to peruse an unknown talent, he might turn out to be exactly the kind of player they are looking for. When Koscielny joined Arsenal back in 2010, the Arsenal fans were not at all convinced about his talent, but he has gone on to establish himself as one of the top defenders in the Premier League.

Also, Wenger is known to have an eye for good talent considering the number of unknown players he has bought for Arsenal and turned them into world class players. Lejeune has a release clause of around £8.7 million and should he continue his impressive performances for the rest of the season, a lot more teams will be after him.