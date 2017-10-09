Egypt have qualified for the football World Cup for the first time since 1990.Mohamed Salahs injury-time penalty gave them a 2-1 win against Congo, making them the second African team after Nigeria to secure a place in next years tournament in Russia.
Egypt makes World Cup for first time In 28 years
- October 9, 2017 17:05 IST
