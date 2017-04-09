At least 21 people were killed and over 40 injured in an explosion at a church in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta on Sunday.

State media confirmed the report of an explosion, putting the death toll at 21. Reports state that the casualties are expected to rise.

An undersecretary of Health Ministry in Gharbiya governorate said that the explosion occured in Mar Gerges Coptic church in Tanta, which is about 120 kilometres from Cairo.

Initial investigations suggest that a person put an explosive device inside the church during prayers celebrating Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered the opening of military hospitals to receive the injured. Reports state that 26 ambulances have reached the spot.

No official statement has been released yet, and the cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

A bombing at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral in December last year had killed at least 25 people and wounded 49. It was the deadliest attack on Egypt's Christian minority in years.

More details are awaited.