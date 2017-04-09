An explosion near a Coptic Church has killed at least 25 people in Tanta, Egypt. 59 others were injured in the latest of a series of attacks on Coptic Christians.The explosion took place during the celebration of Palm Sunday. No organisation has yet claimed responsibility. Previous attacks were carried out by a banned Muslim Brotherhood splinter group or Isis affiliates.
Egypt church explosion leaves 25 dead and 59 injured
- April 9, 2017 16:36 IST
