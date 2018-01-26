Eggs have always been a part of healthy diet and several studies have proved its benefits. The latest research highlights the role played by eggs in boosting babies' brain development.

For the study, a group of researchers from the Brown School at Washington University observed that over 160 children between the age group of six and nine months for six months. During the period, they fed 80 of the participants an egg a day.

"Eggs can be affordable and easily accessible. They are also a good source of nutrients for growth and development in young children," Mail Online quoted the lead author of the study report Lora Iannotti as saying.

When the researchers analysed the blood test reports of the participants, they found that the babies who consumed an egg a day have higher levels of an omega-3 fatty acid called DHA and Choline, which are important for the brain development.

"Like milk or seeds, eggs are designed to support the early growth and development of an organism and are, therefore, dense in nutrient content. Eggs provide essential fatty acids, proteins, choline, vitamins A and B12, selenium, and other critical nutrients at levels above or comparable to those found in other animal food products, but they are relatively more affordable," Iannotti said.

"Eggs have been consumed throughout human history, but the full potential of this nutritionally-complete food has yet to be recognized in many resource-poor settings around the world," the researcher added.