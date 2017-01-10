Manchester United did not start the season well, and new manager Jose Mourinho came under severe criticism after spending huge money over the summer on new players. But the former Real Madrid manager has silenced his critics with United winning eight straight games in all competitions. The Red Devils will be eager to continue that impressive form as they square off against Hull City in the EFL Cup (League Cup) semifinals first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Also read: United vs Hull City team news

Though it is a two legged affair, Manchester United would want to kill off the game with a huge win in front of their home fans. Looking at the way things have moved on for Manchester United of late, the home team will be huge favourites to win the clash.

Manchester United did not feature with their big names in the FA Cup, but they still registered an easy victory against Reading 4-0. However, for this clash, Mourinho is set to bring on their star players including Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to strengthen their team.

Mourinho wants his team to reach the final and a fine performance in the first leg could play a huge role in helping them inch closer to the Wembley dream.

"We want to be in the final. So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, all the power we have, as we know it's two legs but the second leg is away. If we can do something in the first leg that gives us the advantage, so we will try to do that," Manchester United's official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

Hull City have not been impressive this season, losing 13 games. With such results, Hull City removed Mike Phelan and brought in a new manager Marco Silva, who has had a great start with the club. On his managerial debut for the club, Silva's team defeated Swansea City in the third round.

His start can get even brighter if he can pick up a positive result at Old Trafford. Though the task is daunting, there seems to be an air of confidence amongst the Hull City players after their last match. Silva is sure that United are favorites to book the finals berth, but he will make sure that his players give their best on Tuesday.

"I am sure Man United are favourite but they need to, they want to, prove this in the pitch and we will try to do the same. To get to the final is not easy. Man United is the favourite but we will do our best to be in the final," espn.in quoted Silva as saying.

However, they will have to do without the services of captain Curtis Davies while Michael Dawson and Harry Maguire are also doubtful for the clash. Hull City need to take their game level a notch higher to make a match out of it.

Where to watch live

Manchester United vs Hull City EFL Cup semifinal is scheduled for 8 pm GMT (1.30 am IST, 3 am ET) start. TV and Live streaming options can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 2. Ten 1HD. Live streaming: Ten Sports live.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

Middle East, US, Australia: TV: BeIN Sports . Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa: TV: SuperSport 3. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.