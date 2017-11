An effigy of Harvey Weinstein was burnt at a British towns annual bonfire event on Saturday (November 4). Edenbridge, Kent, burn a and amp;#39;Guy and amp;#39; in honor of Guy Fawkes and the 1605 gunpowder plot every year. They also burn an effigy of a famous celebrity who has dominated headlines in recent weeks. More than 50 women have made sexual harassment or assault claims against 65 year-old Harvey Weinstein.