After the blockbuster Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries, director Lijo Jose Pellissery is back with his next project titled Ee.Ma.Yau (an acronym for Eesho Maryam Ouseph).

The three teasers of the movie recently released online raised people's expectations from the film. Now, the makers have surprised the viewers by announcing the release date of the film.

Check out: Ee.Ma.Yau's first-look poster

Ee.Ma.Yau, set in the backdrop of a fishing village in Ernakulam in Kerala, will hit the screens on Friday, December 1. It will thus be the first December release in Malayalaam this year.

Written by PF Mathews, Ee.Ma.Yau has Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan and Bitto Davis in the main roles.

The promo videos give the impression that the satirical movie revolves around the death of a person named Vavachan Meson and an expensive coffin.

Read more: Another exciting project like Angamaly Diaries in offing

While Prasanth Pillai has composed the music for the experimental movie, Shyju Khalid and Deepu Joseph have handled the cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

The upcoming movie is a production venture of Rajesh George Kulangara under the banner of RGK Cinema.

Expectations are sky high from Ee Ma Yau as Lijo has impressed people with his movies Amen and Angamaly Diaries.

Watch the teasers of Ee.Ma.Yau here: