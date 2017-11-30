After the blockbuster Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries featuring as many as 86 newcomers, hitmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is back with a bang. His latest film Ee.Ma.Yau (an acronym for Eesho Maryam Ouseph) has already won praise after it was screened before invited guests in Kochi ahead of its release on Friday.

The experimental drama, starring Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan in main roles, had a special premiere at PVR Cinemas in Lulu Mall, Kochi on Wednesday, November 29.

Check Ee.Ma.Yau promo videos

Many celebrities of the Malayalam entertainment industry, including Manju Warrier, Lal Jose, Kamal, Nimisha Sajayan, Vijay Yesudas, Zinil Zainudheen, Paris Laxmi, Sibi Malayil, Amrutha Suresh, Abhirami Suresh, Alexander Prasanth, Manjuvani, Kani Kusruthi, Vivek Ranjit, Anjali Aneesh, Sarayu Mohan, Vishnu Govindan, Vijay Babu, Anumol and Sajid Yahiya have watched the special show on Thursday. Ee.Ma.Yau deals with a serious subject and Chemban and Vinayakan are said to have delivered their career-best performances in it.

The movie is set in the backdrop of a fishing village in Ernakulam in Kerala and revolves around the death of a person named Vavachan Meson and an expensive coffin.

The satirical movie is slated to hit the screens on Friday, December 1 and will be the first release of the month in Malayalam.

The promo videos of Lijo's directorial venture have already raised the expectations of the audience from it and is expected to repeat the success story of his previous venture Angamaly Diaries.

Earlier this year, the Antony Varghese-starrer garnered stupendous response from the celebs since its premiere show in Kochi. It was even lauded by Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Shivaraj Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, among many other biggies of the entertainment industry.

Here are the responses of celebs on Ee.Ma.Yau:

Laljose Mechery

A very different experience

Sarayu Mohan

Something is still haunting...some pain..

Vishnu Govindan

Ee.Ma.Yau. Irresistible Combination of Realism and Good Spirits. Sometimes we are so much in to the movie and forgets the time,space and theater; Ee.Ma.Yau is one among such a brilliant piece of Cinematic experience

Vivek Ranjit

2 masterpieces in one year!

Lijo Jose Pellissery, you the man!!!!

#AngamalyDiaries #EeMaYau Vinayakan is even better than he was in Kammattipadam and Chemban Chettan gives his career best performance. And Lijo Chettan strikes gold yet again! Bakki pinne!

Go watch Ee. Ma. Yau. on Friday! ☺️☺️☺️