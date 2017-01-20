Eddie Jones says biggest problem in defending Six Nations title is distraction

Eddie Jones believes the biggest challenge for his England team this year is being sidetracked by distractions. Jones sprang few surprises on Friday (20 January) when he announced his 34-man squad which will try to defend the Six Nations title; the former Australia and Japan coach named three uncapped players included and a recall for prop Ellis Genge, the only man drafted in from the Elite Player Squad. England went unbeaten in 2016 and are on a 13-match winning streak but Jones stressed that the players cant get distracted by the upcoming British and Lions tour to New Zealand.