Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, 30, has been slammed with rape charges by actress Kristina Cohen, 27, and the LAPD is investigating her claims in latest updates.

The report arrived shortly after the British actor took to social media to deny any such claims with a tweet. His public statement read: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

This statement was in response to the actress' allegations that she had posted via a long, detailed Facebook post on Monday. She shared a detailed account of the actor assaulting her three years ago in February 2014 at his residence, where she was taken to by Kaine Harling, a man she was dating at that time.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the police report filed by the actress at the Hollywood precinct of LAPD, states that "suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence ... three years ago." A copy was shared with the publication for verification and follow-ups reveal that police are investigating the claim.

The incident had allegedly occurred in Westwick's Hollywood Hills home and according to the Ladies like Us actress, she was thereupon invitation. "Ed suggested 'we should all fuck'," shared Kristina on a telephonic interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

She also shared wanting to leave but was urged to stay back for a little longer by her then-boyfriend, Harling "to smooth everything over." Ed had then suggested her to nap in the guest bedroom.

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me," shared Kristina.

A post shared by Kristina Cohen (@kristinamariecohen) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

"I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me," she added. Kristina has also shared that she was encouraged to finally speak out about the incident after all this time, all in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal breaking out.

The allegations were later also confirmed by her sister Catalina Colgate and friend Blaise Godbe Lipman, both of whom corroborated they were told of the incident three years ago.